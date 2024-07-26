Carne Ross

Carne Ross

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The counter-intuitive 🐿️
Jul 27, 2024

1984, akin to Animal Farm, were anti-communist fiction. The latter a great satire for children, however cautionary tale of the Three Pigs (Communist). But, now we can view it the other way around.

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Ian Robertson
Jul 27, 2024

Having come to ‘Homage To Catalonia’ before ‘1984’, I never imagined ‘1984’ to be about anything other than the despots who populate our political landscape.

Fascism only thrives under capitalism, as the weapons doled out to them during the Spanish Civil War proves, (and probably every other conflict).

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