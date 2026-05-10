Carne Ross

Carne Ross

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Whit Blauvelt's avatar
Whit Blauvelt
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Largely in sympathy here. We need to stop releasing carbon. Yes. But we also need a lot of improved technology to do that. And as fucked as everything is right now, the advances in green energy tech are accelerating. Tossing tech for a back-to-the-land hippie dream (which honestly was mine a half century back -- great beauty in it) isn't going to cut it. Developing true green tech (not AI!) requires capital allocations. So what's an anarchist system of capital allocation? Is there a theory of that?

The tech broligarchs' appeal to young men is largely around the twisted claims of the libertarian flavor of an anarchist outlook. If a healthier variety of anarchism is put forward, it may do a lot to deflate their appeal. Young women, per polling, more prefer variants of socialism. So a hybrid anarchist-socialist system with adequate capital allocation ...?

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