Carne Ross

Carne Ross

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nigel Thomas's avatar
nigel Thomas
Jun 28

Proton do clouds? 🤔 Do you sell your book on Kobo? Or anywhere now amazon

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Neil Levine's avatar
Neil Levine
Jun 27

Great to see the sponsorship from Proton! A rare gem among the odious cloud providers.

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