Each week I look at one major international event and try to explain the structures of power behind it — the actors, ideologies and assumptions shaping events.

Talks to end the US/Israel/Iran confrontation are - reportedly - resuming.

But look between the lines, and this is not looking good. The US approach is directly militating against success, not least because of the ‘negotiation tactics’ used by Trump.

Why are these negotiations so hard, and what is the US doing so wrong?

The Event

At the time of writing (morning 20 April), US/Iran talks are due to resume in Islamabad today. But Iran has yet to confirm its attendance. The US delegation will again be led by J.D. Vance. The temporary ceasefire expires in two days’ time.

Inside the System

It’s very hard to tell what’s going on in Tehran. Opacity is the name of the game. Who is making the decisions? What do they want?

Washington is a different matter as the president bombards the world with his posts. It would be nice to think that behind the seemingly random bombast is some kind of considered strategy. As yet, there is no evidence for this. In practice, this means that US negotiating positions are unstable, public, and often contradictory.

What Everyone Is Getting Wrong

Talks are better than no talks, and both countries are up against the deadline which will hopefully concentrate minds. But my guess is that, at best, they will agree a short extension to the ceasefire. Trump doesn’t want renewed war. It’s bad for him both domestically and internationally. But he cannot declare that the war is finally over until he’s able to claim some kind of achievement of at least some of the many and differing war objectives he has declared, primary among them the end of Iran’s nuclear program. And the Iranians are not ready to give him what he wants, and may not be for a long time.

The uncomfortable conclusion therefore is that uncertainty will continue and the Strait of Hormuz will likely remain closed.

What to Watch

My guess is that the Iranians will show up in Islamabad, though they may choose to keep Vance waiting. This is part of the psychological pressure tactics that they are successfully deploying. Expect Trump to respond, as he already is, by ramping up the threats to renew military attacks, with threats to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure. Last night, he threatened to destroy all of Iran’s power plants and bridges, which would do lasting and severe damage - as well as many civilian deaths - to Iran’s economy and people as well as constituting a clear war crime.

The Deeper Current

There are fundamental and structural reasons why this negotiation is difficult, some well-known, some not so much. Let’s break it down.

The nuclear issue is very complicated and difficult. My guess is that the US has demanded something that sounds simple, ‘End Iran’s nuclear program with the US to monitor compliance’. This is not in fact simple at all for the reasons I explained last week. One analogy that illuminates the difficulty - imagine persuading the UK or US to give up their nuclear capability after they have recently endured a massive bombing campaign and been threatened with civilisational destruction.

One further important factor: any deal will have to be better in terms of stopping enrichment and verifying Iranian compliance than the JCPOA nuclear deal agreed - through diplomacy, not bombing - in 2015 by the Obama administration, from which Trump withdrew on the grounds that it was ‘too weak’. Any deal he gets now will have to be materially and demonstrably ‘stronger’.

But unfortunately this is not the only difficult issue. Some of these obstacles relate to the structure of the negotiation.

For instance, not all the parties who need to accede to and implement any agreement are present at the table: Israel, Hezbollah and the Houthis. We may guess that none of these has an absolute veto (though we don’t know this), but they will need to be factored into any agreement by their respective representatives, the main parties.

The Israel/Hezbollah conflict alone is hard if not impossible to resolve, not least since neither is communicating with the other. Talks between Israel and the Lebanese government are not relevant, because the Lebanese government does not speak for Hezbollah nor can it force its compliance with Israel’s very clear - and unfulfillable - demand that Hezbollah disarm, a condition that Hezbollah will never agree to as long as Israel occupies territory in southern Lebanon, an occupation it shows every sign of making permanent (they’ve said so).

Hezbollah is above all a resistance movement, with deep political and ideological motives that don’t fit the narrative of ‘Iranian-backed terrorists’ who can be switched on or off like a light. Today, Israel has bombed another town in southern Lebanon, despite the alleged ceasefire.

Secondly, the return of Iran’s frozen assets. Here, the obstacle is not the difficulty of transferring the money (although this would require a trust that does not currently exist) but Trump’s attacks against the Obama administration for handing over $1.7 billion to Iran in 2016 (sent in the form of cargo pallets of cash). Now Trump may have to do exactly the same thing, not something that will fit easily into a ‘victory’ narrative.

Thirdly, perhaps the biggest problem is this: the best way to persuade Iran to give up its military nuclear program is to assure it that it won’t be attacked again. Unfortunately, the US and Israel’s recent conduct and rhetoric mean that no one can believe such an assurance from them, even if they were to give it.

Most recently, Trump declared his commitment to a diplomatic solution then, without warning, launched, with Israel, a massive bombing campaign. The US and Israel have attacked Iran twice with heavy bombing raids in the last ten months. US rhetoric continues to assert the necessity of something that is more or less impossible - the complete destruction and verified and lasting cessation of Iran’s military nuclear program - thus creating, for Iran, a permanent threat. Israel will continue to threaten Iran with attack.

The only long-term way to persuade Iran to give up a nuclear bomb is some kind of solid commitment of non-aggression, ideally within the context of a broader regional security agreement. Given the unreliability of US and Israeli promises in this regard, Iran may insist that another country underwrite such an agreement. Candidates for such a role would have to carry sufficient weight to deter US military action, though not necessarily by military force. The only country that might plausibly fit the bill therefore is China.

The only other way Iran might reliably give up its program is a different regime in Tehran that chooses warmer relations with Israel and the US. We can all speculate about how likely this is, especially after the US and Israel have visited immense and lasting destruction on Iran, from which it will take decades to recover.

And finally, complexity. Any deal will need to tie all of these issues - nuclear, security guarantees, return of Iranian assets, Israel/Lebanon - into one agreement, when there is zero trust between the parties. If anything, this package is more complicated than the last nuclear agreement with Iran, the JCPOA that was agreed in 2015. That agreement required two years of formal negotiations; six years if you count the secret and ‘track II’ contacts that preceded the formal talks.

(A further issue is Iran’s ballistic missiles. Trump earlier stated their total elimination as a war aim. That aim, like regime change, has been quietly forgotten. The world’s press may not have noticed. Iran will have. With every passing day, the list of US demands gets shorter ergo it pays Iran to wait).

Then, there are Trump’s negotiating tactics. I will be brief:

Making big declarations that turn out not to be true: at the end of the last Islamabad talks, Vance stated that the US had tabled its ‘best and final’ offer. Within a few days, the US was negotiating again with Iran through a third party. Clearly, Vance’s statement was simply untrue, undermining US credibility for the future.

Undermining your negotiators. Trump has humiliated and ridiculed Vance repeatedly. Most pertinently, he has declared the diametric opposite of what Vance has said at the same time, such as threatening military action when Vance was calling for more diplomacy. Now Vance will be at the table again trying to convince the Iranian delegation to believe him.

Making threats you don’t stick to: destroying Iran’s civilisation, resuming bombing attacks, sinking ships, then not doing so.

Publicly broadcasting your desperation for a deal by repeatedly saying that talks are imminent and that there are only a ‘few details’ left to agree. Iran, meanwhile, has said little, and when it has, it has suggested the opposite - that they are far from a deal. Given all the obstacles to a deal listed above, who do you believe?

Thanks to the clumsiness of Trump’s diplomacy, the only real levers the US has are military force and the resumption of heavy bombing. Every country in the world, with the exception of Israel, does not want this, and will have been telling Trump so. The economic and political consequences are disastrous.

The second American lever is to prevent Iran’s access through the Strait of Hormuz, thus blocking Iran’s valuable oil exports which make up some 80% of its foreign exchange revenue (of approx $5bn per month). This is significant leverage, and we don’t know how much it worries the Tehran regime. But, as others have noted, the regime’s primary interest is its own survival, whether threatened by domestic uprising or foreign attack. This requirement produces a very different calculus of what you might be prepared to concede in a negotiation.

Iran’s leverage is both declared and undeclared - but understood. Firstly, its declared lever is to keep its foot on the neck of the world economy by blocking the Strait of Hormuz. It’s hard to overstate the importance of this card. It’s huge, and with every day that passes, it gets stronger. Secondly, Iran can indicate its willingness to endure further bombing, thus weakening the American ‘card’ to resume the attack. Thirdly, it is playing hard to get, an obvious tactic when Iran needs a deal too, but one that is successfully undermining Trump’s loud claims of imminent agreement.

While it can be gratifying to criticise American tactics and techniques, the truth is that Trump’s methods are making an end to this conflict more difficult, not less. This is not just poor tactics—it is a mismatch between political theatre and the structural realities of high-stakes negotiation.

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