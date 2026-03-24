Carne Ross

Carne Ross

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❖ EAARTHNET's avatar
❖ EAARTHNET
4d

As always Carne a detailed accurate deep dive, it is depressing reading to many of us that see the mass murder that this american system is engaged in, a system built on fear, mired in a repressive stunted achiever status, a zero sum game for the planet by capitalist vultures, but it is, I respectfully suggest, merely a siloed perspective, it completely ignores the devastating effect that is unleashed, not in small part, by a rapacious vulture military & political class. The 6th extinction is underway, and is beyond any ‘so-called technological engineered respite’

The earth does not need us, we can be extinguished, along with many many innocent species, maybe for a million years, but it will recuperate.

Our tenancy is but a small few seconds on this planet, and our forced exit is down to us. With deep respect to you Carne, someone, we are at eaarthnet, listen too regularly, and recommend to our followers on various platforms.

Regards Neil, editor.

https://eaarthnet.substack.com/p/the-eviction-notice?r=2u7mqd&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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Laila
4d

Fantastic clear piece Carne.

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