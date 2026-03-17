Carne Ross

Carne Ross

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Whit Blauvelt's avatar
Whit Blauvelt
Mar 17

If a state is not "a real community", what then is? Or is any collection of local communities necessarily a "state", which at that scale is as different from a community as a community is different from a family -- even though we metaphorically may view a community as a family, a state as a community, or a state as a family (per George Lakoff)? To further muddy the metaphor, if a community can have an armed police.... Or indeed if individuals may be armed, but how could that be disallowed but by a community or a state?

Everything you've written in this piece makes good sense. To have a "real community" (or its metaphor) at state-equivalent scale, we need to have some sort of internal structure -- be that of organic or technocratic design. So, how to cultivate and/or build that?

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Len T's avatar
Len T
Mar 17Edited

the medium is the message and your message is loud and clear. however does that message hold water during potentially existential times and during years when democracy has the potential to support the election of people unsuited to the times of extreme danger?

i obviously empathise with you Carne because we have met. etc. and because we both have real facts to know that the Bush Blair justifications supported by their hangers of the time, were in fact purveyors of false narratives.

But that background should not IMHO cloud the issue of today. The issue is : do we know for a sure fact that the IRGC has purified Uranium close to weapons grade? Do we know for a sure fact that a theologically God driven agenda of the leader of Iran is to seek the death of the USA and Israel? Do we know for a fact that the leader of Iran is prepared to massacre however many of its people that do not agree with his God driven right to destroy the USA and Israel?

And if one does accept these facts is it ok to let sleeping lions sleep a while - whilst they gain further strength and capacity to execute their missions regardless of their personal risk - as all would be in heaven with their many “joys”?

Can one logically negotiate with theologically driven people who see beyond today - towards heaven.?

As for your faith in Democracy? Some investigations might reveal what was a mouse is now an elephant in the room. ?Perhaps.

Similarly in the USA and the religious right of the GOP?

Carne , the medium is the message and you - as a significant media person - have responsibility to be balanced and reflect all sides of the situation - as we face it nowadays

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