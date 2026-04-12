Carne Ross

Carne Ross

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nigel Thomas's avatar
nigel Thomas
5d

Very informative series by the way never fully realised how in bed with USA we are and how screwed it leaves us with so few options, I wish we'd redraw our military bases and set up defensive systems like the Iranians

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nigel Thomas's avatar
nigel Thomas
5d

If only there was a organisation that had a charter for peace? With human rights charters or international laws that everyone could abide by, a kind of united nations if you like..

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