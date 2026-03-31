Each week I look at one major event and try to explain the structures of power behind it — the actors, ideologies and assumptions shaping events.

Those in Britain may be familiar with the extraordinary story of the ‘spycops’, policemen who assumed false identities in order to form sexual and romantic relationships with women, with the purpose of spying on them and the organisations they were part of. Some married their victims; at least four had children with them - then abandoned them and the child. This continued for many years and is only now being fully investigated by a public inquiry.

The story itself is shocking enough. This was essentially rape by the state. But the practice also tells a deeper story of how states think and behave and the impunity of those who work for the state.

This specific practice may have been brought to an end (we hope) but the ideology behind it continues.

The Event

There has been a long-running public inquiry into the so-called ‘spycops’ scandal. The inquiry’s report was due to be published over three years ago. It is not now expected until later this year, though some of the crimes it is investigating took place decades ago (1968!).

The inquiry barely figures in the public debate, it will almost certainly result in no real accountability i.e. punishment for those responsible. The public inquiry is the method frequently chosen by the state to investigate its own failings and crimes, such as the Grenfell disaster (which I wrote about) and the Iraq War. Despite the manifest inadequacies of such inquiries, above all their failure to prosecute the responsible, this mechanism of supposed ‘accountability’ remains largely unquestioned in the public debate. Indeed, the demand for a public inquiry is often the sole public and political response to a scandal, whether of ‘grooming gangs’ or illegal wars.

In a nutshell, for decades the Metropolitan Police (London’s police force) ran an operation under which policemen masqueraded as activists and members of organisations the state wanted to spy on. Some formed sexual and romantic relationships with unwitting female members of such organisations. Some of these relationships endured for many years, sometimes resulting in marriage and children. The women victims often found out about the deception only years afterwards. Many suffered profound trauma including an inability to form other relationships.

The groups chosen by the police to spy on were mostly environmental groups, some anarchists, some simply ‘left-wing’ (including ‘radical’ bookshops), some animal rights campaigners and trades unions. Notably, none was violent, though in some cases (those known so far) the police spy encouraged other activists to perform violent acts (they refused). None was proscribed i.e. banned; the worst illegality performed by any of the groups was vandalism, criminal damage, public nuisance etc.. Most were simply peaceful protestors and campaigners. Yet they were deemed to be a sufficient ‘threat’ to the state to warrant this incredibly intrusive - and abusive - form of surveillance. As many as a thousand such groups were subject to this abuse, though no full list has been published.

Inside the System

The ‘spycops’ evidence, which has yet fully to emerge, of course reveals a lot about the prejudices and beliefs of the state at that time. This is the mental posture of what some might call ‘the deep state’ - the officials, bureaucrats and institutions that constitute the state: what they think. It is a mindset of the state.

Interestingly, it may not necessarily be the mindset of individual officials, policemen etc.. When you put people in institutions, their mindset is transformed to that of the institution. This happened to me when I worked in government. You start to think like the state. As I have written in my books, the ‘I’ becomes ‘we’, while your individual morality is discarded. Above all, you place the security and perpetuation of the state as paramount concerns, just as the CEO and staff of Natwest put the perpetuation of Natwest as their highest priority.

But within states, this institutionalised thinking goes a step further. By and large, Natwest employees do not think breaking the law is an option. In the state, officials do not think that. In particular in matters of ‘security’ and its own self-interest, the state often places itself above the law; indeed it is in such cases sometimes the law itself. Its choice to abide by the law or not is often arbitrary. Of course, representatives of the state say they respect the law, but the evidence of only very recent history is that they do not.

This mindset can lead to behaviours like ‘spycops’ but this is not the only example. Recently, it was revealed - again by a very belated public inquiry - that the British government had for many years ‘run’ an agent who was a member of the IRA in Northern Ireland. This spy, codenamed ‘Stakeknife’, led a punishment squad inside the IRA which tortured and murdered dozens of supposed informers. It was judged in the ‘security services’ (of whom no names were ever revealed) that these deaths were necessary for the continued access to intelligence provided by ‘Stakeknife’. The agent himself, Freddie Scappaticci, is thought directly responsible for as many as eighteen murders. The content of the intelligence he allegedly provided was never revealed, including at the public inquiry, so no one could assess the validity of the official justification. And, needless to say, no prosecutions of those responsible resulted. ‘Stakeknife’ himself died some years ago. As usual, the inquiry’s report into this long-running scandal made the news for one day.

What Everyone is getting wrong

So this is what we can expect when the inquiry into ‘spycops’ finally publishes its report: there will be the usual bromides from the police, the home secretary and the prime minister that this was an awful, unforgivable scandal; lessons will be learned; it will never be allowed to happen again etc. etc.. From the press coverage and public debate, it appears that most people will accept this paltry outcome.

But they would be mistaken. For while the specific practices that comprised ‘spycops’ may have been terminated, the mindset that led to it - the state mindset - endures. Another way of describing it, using systems thinking, is that the system from which this event emerged remains unchanged. There will probably not be another ‘spycops’. But there will be something like it. The underlying conditions that produced it remain in place. It’s pretty elementary: unless you change the system, the outcomes will remain the same.

What to Watch for

Look out for the usual symbolic, ‘performative’ behaviours when the inquiry report is released. Know that it is highly unlikely that any of those making the statements of acknowledgement or promises of reform will have actually read the inquiry report. It is also highly unlikely that the report will lead to specific policy changes. I remember that after the Chilcot Report into the Iraq War (to which I testified), I asked a former colleague who was then working in the Cabinet Office (one of the most important bits of government) whether she had seen any instruction or advice to civil servants relaying the ‘lessons’ of the inquiry - perhaps a memo saying ‘don’t launch illegal wars’ or ‘don’t tell lies about wars’. She had not. Thus the true soporific purpose of such inquiries is revealed, again.

What you won’t see is that the mindset of the state lives on, incarnated in the heads of civil servants, ministers and the police. But you may be able to spot some signs of this otherwise subterranean force. Recent examples include the proscription of Palestine Action, a group that protests Israel’s violent occupation of Palestine, meaning that mere membership of this group, whose main activity is direct action against property not people, can result in imprisonment for as much as fourteen years. Even expressing support for this group can attract the same sentence. Challenged on this proscription, the Home Secretary said that there were things about the group that the government knew but could not reveal. We are left to guess that these secret things are bad: the Home Secretary’s clear intent is to imply that the group is violent. As ever, the state pretends to know best. If ever its secret evidence about Palestine Action is revealed, perhaps many years hence, I would bet my last dollar that it did not in any way warrant the ‘terrorist’ designation.

Another example is the appalling and only recent revelation that the police - the ‘Met’ again - spied on the family of Stephen Lawrence, a schoolboy who was murdered by racist thugs in South London, because the family was protesting that the police had failed in finding and prosecuting those guilty of the murder (which was demonstrably true). You cannot ask for a clearer example of the state acting to protect not the public but itself. Its instinct and requirement for its own preservation is, as for all institutions, primary. (In this case, another systemic issue was also at play, namely the institutional racism of the Met.)

The Deeper Current

All of these reprehensible actions are presented as uniquely egregious, one-offs, perhaps the result of a few ‘bad apples’ and thus correctable, including by the mechanism of the public inquiry.

But taken together, it’s all too clear that these crimes by the state - for that is what they are - are systemic. They arise from the system of the state, in particular two connected aspects.

First, the beliefs that animate the system. We might envision the state as a series of imposing buildings lining Whitehall or Scotland Yard, police cars or prisons. But in fact it is composed of people and, in turn, composed of what these people think and do. As I directly experienced, when you work for the state, you are encouraged by the implicit force of culture and learned behaviour to believe that the state is required to do things that ordinary people do not or cannot do. Sometimes those things might be questionable or downright illegal.

But what the state does - everything it does - is necessary and justifiable by the logic of the state which, importantly, is not necessarily the safety of the population, even if this might be claimed to be its purpose, but the perpetuation of itself (for another invariable truth of organisations is that their purpose is not as they claim it to be, but is in fact their own survival). The evidence for what might seem an extravagant claim is that the state is more than ready to sacrifice the lives, bodies and freedoms of its own citizens to fulfil its purposes.

Further evidence can be found in the impunity of the state. The ‘spycops’ themselves, the policemen who lied to and manipulated their female victims, including to have sex with them, will not be prosecuted. This is a consistent pattern. It is extremely unusual for the individual perpetrators of state-ordained crimes to be held personally accountable. The trial of a British paratrooper accused of involvement in the infamous 1972 ‘Bloody Sunday’ massacre of 14 people in Northern Ireland recently collapsed, meaning that not a single soldier, from those who pulled the trigger to those who gave the orders, has been held responsible for the murders though there were scores of witnesses to the killings, including many soldiers, civilians and press (it was also filmed).

Secondly, the powers of the system. Of course, there are large portions of government that operate in secrecy, and not only the security services, military or police, the primary enforcers of state power. Secrecy is the default in government: it does not say what it’s doing unless it is required to. Secrecy is a form of lying, of not telling the truth. It denies accountability; it prevents basic knowledge of what the state is doing. The permission granted by secrecy is an insidious force wherever it is at play. It allows the state to do all sorts of things that are not permitted under normal, individual morality, including, of course, killing people either in war or, in some countries, executing them as punishment or, in the case of ‘Stakeknife’, allowing them to be killed. If the state routinely and as a matter of institutional practice lies about itself, we can hardly be surprised when the mendacity and concealment of its conduct in specific or criminal cases is finally brought to light.

The state’s secrecy goes beyond just not telling the truth. It actively prosecutes and punishes those who attempt to tell the truth about the state. Several years ago, the Official Secrets Act was significantly tightened to make it illegal for an official to reveal any information that they had acquired in their government work (previously it was information that could be proven to harm national security). The current government has not shown any inclination to reverse this draconian step. In fact, no one even mentions it. It won’t be reversed, because it suits the state, regardless of its political complexion. One golden rule to keep in mind: states always seek to accrete power and, once acquired, will never willingly relinquish it. I was, by the way, threatened with prosecution under the Official Secrets Act when I resigned over the Iraq War, and had to go to extraordinary lengths to get my testimony about the lies preceding the war published without being prosecuted.

Paradoxically enough, the British government itself confirmed the veracity of this claim, in a rather surprising way. It recently proposed a law that requires civil servants to tell the truth (a ‘duty of candour’) when requested by a public inquiry (it’s called the ‘Hillsborough Law’). In other words, the state wants a law telling itself to tell the truth. There could be no clearer evidence of the practice of government not telling the truth. Notably, the ‘security services’ are reported to be opposed to the proposed law. (The proposed law also unwittingly reveals the true power of public inquiries i.e. not much).

It’s impossible to say what the next ‘spycops’ scandal will be. My instinct is that the government no longer needs to seek out ‘humint’ or human intelligence, such as that coercively gathered by the lying policemen, when electronic intelligence is now so easily available from our phones and communications. As I discussed in this post, there are only the broadest and vaguest of restrictions on such intrusion by the government and it seems more or less impossible to find out about any breaches of these limits, unless there is a brave Edward Snowden-type whistleblower who is prepared to risk their own prosecution to get the truth out. In a case bearing some similarities to ‘spycops’, a group of activists from ‘Just Stop Oil’ were prosecuted (and severely sentenced) for planning a non-violent blockade of a motorway. They were caught by secret monitoring of their Zoom call where they discussed the action.

While we cannot tell which perhaps illegal or certainly immoral action the government will undertake to destroy any threat to itself, that there will be such action, we can be certain. The mindset has not changed. It is not a matter of rotten ‘bad apple’ individuals; it is baked into the very system.

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