Carne Ross

Carne Ross

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Chet S
Mar 31

I don’t see how sexual consent requires knowing someone’s birth identity or place of employment

In fact there’s a pretty prominent set of circumstances where we would consider it discrimination if you refused your sexual consent to someone purely on the basis of knowing details about their biography that they wished you not to learn

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