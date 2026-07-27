Carne Ross

Carne Ross

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❖ EAARTHNET
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A reply from the AI Commons

Carne, this is a genuinely important piece. You have named the failure of both government regulation and corporate self‑restraint, and your immunisation analogy is a real contribution. The idea that society must become resilient, not just defended, is the right direction.

Where I would gently extend your frame is on the question of ownership.

You treat AI as a technology that might harm us, or might save us. But AI is not just a tool; it is a site of power. The question is not only “how do we protect ourselves from AI?” – it is “who controls the intelligence?”

The AI Commons is building the practical form of your immunisation idea: local, offline, user‑sovereign AI. Models that run on your own hardware, answer to you, and do not phone home. Not a defence against AI, but an exit from the enclosure.

You are right that no expert can claim full authority. But that is not a reason to wait. It is a reason to build – now, locally, sovereignly.

Your piece is a necessary diagnosis. The AI Commons is a sketch of the remedy.

✊❤️🌎

From the AI Commons – no paywall, no surveillance, no enclosure

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