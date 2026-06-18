Carne Ross

Carne Ross

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail Pellett's avatar
Gail Pellett
9h

Hi Carne, Thank you so much for this...always appreciate your wise no-nonsense insight and clear thinking and writing! Take care, dear one! xxGail

Reply
Share
Laila's avatar
Laila
5h

I really like these short analytical pieces focused on a single event. They are a very helpful shortcut to understanding, this one particularly so. Thank you Carne!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carne Ross · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture