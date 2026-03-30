A short note in addition to the ‘How Power Works’ series, the next instalment of which will appear tomorrow, Tuesday.

Trump is now saying that negotiations are taking place with ‘top’ Iranians about ending the war. The Iranians, including the individual - Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf - with whom the US is reported to be in contact, deny that there are any such negotiations. All that has happened, they say, is that proposals have been exchanged through a third party - and they don’t agree with these proposals.

It might be helpful to delineate what is and what is not an actual negotiation in diplomacy. As usual with words, much is open to interpretation and no definition should be taken as definitive. For the diplomat uttering a word, Humpty Dumpty rules: ‘a word means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less’ but in fact the post-structuralist is more correct: a word means what the reader or hearer i.e. the other side believes it to mean. There is a lot of scope of course for misunderstanding in the space between these interpretations.

Here’s a not comprehensive list of how diplomatic talking/negotiating etc might be defined, and is generally accepted in diplomacy, in rough order of significance.

‘Track II’ negotiations - this is when third parties, not part of governments, from the adversaries talk informally, sometimes secretly and without commitment. It’s often a way of preparing the ground for more formal government-to-government exchanges. The most famous example is the informal talks, convened by Norwegian academics, between Israelis and Palestinians that led to the ‘Oslo agreement’. There are scores of NGOs that try to set up ‘track II’ negotiations and it’s a very appealing model in situations of intractable or prolonged conflict. But precisely because it does not involve the parties actually doing the fighting, namely the governments or leaders of the guerrilla movements, this channel is often unsuccessful. It’s easy to get such processes going (everyone likes a trip to an expensive hotel in Geneva), but it’s very hard to get them to ‘stick’. Sometimes, similar processes, which involve some limited, informal presence of the actual adversaries (perhaps as an observer), are called Track 1 and a half. This is very confusing and is a terminology only understood by mediation NGOs of which there are probably too many, despite the blessings attached to ‘peacemakers’. Too many because they can actually crowd one another out or create multiple channels of communication which causes confusion. I’ve seen this happen often. In Kosovo, we in the UN had to convene a ‘deconfliction’ conference of mediation NGOs as there were so many in that tiny country trying to get Kosovo-Albanians and Serbs to talk to one another (which they usually did anyway, they just didn’t agree).

Unofficial/informal/secret negotiation between governments - when a negotiation is not a ‘negotiation’ at all, but is in fact real negotiation. Often conducted by spies/spooks/intelligence agents, these are talks between adversaries who are not officially permitted to meet at all, such as the IRA and British government or Israel and Hamas. It’s a convention among states that these types of representatives can talk to one another in this way and that’s a good thing, as talking is always better than not talking. This channel is often openly admitted even if such talks are ‘unofficial’ or technically illegal, for spies are allowed to do things that ordinary diplomats are not, including talking to ‘terrorists’. You’d be surprised how much of such talks go on. Such informal contacts are often vital ways to either get to an agreement or prepare the ground for more ‘official’ negotiations, including answering the question of whether more formal talks are worthwhile at all (for actually having formal talks is an important diplomatic signal in itself that a) you recognise the other party in some formal-ish way (even if this does not constitute, in relevant examples (say Kosovo/Serbia talks, formal ‘recognition’ of a state) and b) that you consider them - and not someone else - to have the authority to make agreements and c) that you think an agreement is at least possible).

Exchanging bits of paper, whether proposals, draft agreements or abusive notes, exchanged perhaps through a third party (apparently Pakistan may be playing this role between Iran and the US): this is ‘official’ or ‘formal’ communication but it is not negotiation. There is an exchange, but it is not discussion. The ‘to and fro’ is very limited. Communication, if that is what is going on between the US and Iran, is of course better than nothing but it is not nearly as good as proper negotiation. Such paper exchanges leave ample room for misunderstanding. Even face to face talks can lead to misunderstanding especially when they involve those, often Americans I’m sorry to say, who use expressions that no one but they understand. Madeleine Albright once announced at the Rambouillet talks about Kosovo that it was ‘time for Serbia to wake up and smell the coffee’. I’ve lived in America for 17 years and am married to an American and I still don’t know what this means.

‘Shuttle’ diplomacy - this is negotiation by proxy. A diplomat or individual from a third and perhaps ‘neutral’ country ‘shuttles’ i.e. travels to and fro between the adversaries carrying messages from one side to the other. Perhaps he/she might have drafted their own proposal for agreement and amends it to reflect the adversaries’ needs and wishes as the meetings progress. Of course, this leaves all kinds of scope for skulduggery and dishonesty, including by the mediator, including pretending that one side has agreed a proposition when they haven’t in order to move the process forward (though this might be a legitimate case of ‘white lies’).

Proximity talks - this is when the two parties cannot stand each other or are not permitted to sit in the same room (for instance because one side has designated the other as ‘terrorists’). Instead, they occupy adjacent rooms, located in a fancy hotel situated in the territory of a third party (eg Qatar or Norway), studiously ignoring each other when they go to the loo (or not). A mediator shuttles between the two rooms, swapping proposals and responses. While imperfect as communication, this does constitute ‘negotiations’.

Face-to-face negotiations - the best kind of discussion, where parties are sitting across a table from one another or, even better, spread across an array of comfy chairs, directly talking to one another, with nice food on hand (which might later be removed in order to pressurize the parties to agree; turning the heating or A/C down or up may have the same effect). This format allows for full interaction both by words and by body language. The best kind of such negotiations are when the ‘deciders’ are at the table, and can agree concessions immediately or strike immediate deals. But there are some important advantages to having representatives of the deciders and not the deciders themselves at the table. The geographic gap between negotiator and decider allows a bit of time for contemplation/discussion/rows (for the hardest negotiation is often with your own side, not your enemy) and also allows the negotiator a bit of leeway to allow his/her side to look at proposals that may lie beyond his/her negotiating mandate ie what he or she is permitted to accept. When I was negotiating resolutions at the UN for the Brits, that gap between me and my bosses in London was often crucial in allowing me to accept a proposal from the other side provisionally and with conditions (namely that it was not agreed), then privately argue for it with London, usually on the grounds (not always honest on my part) that it was the ‘only’ way to get agreement. It helped that our negotiations in New York often went late into the evening and London had a whole morning to consider a proposal before we resumed discussions, five hours after London. An efficient foreign ministry can get a lot done in five hours.

I’ve done many diplomatic negotiations, both for the Brits and for several other countries and ‘non-state’ actors (resistance movements etc), sometimes - amusingly - on the opposite side of the table to the Brits, and unfortunately negotiators often forget the most obvious rules, in particular speaking slowly and clearly, not least because English is often not the first language of those at the table, repeating yourself and explaining, over and over again, exactly what you mean. I always recommend those I am advising, for instance, to hand over bits of paper that you have drafted outlining and explaining your proposal in your words (ie the Humpty Dumpty approach). This means that the often-junior official recording the negotiation cannot misreport what you’ve said to his/her authorities, which I’m afraid often happens, sometimes because the notetaker was drinking their coffee or whatsapping when your side said something important, lost their pen, failed to listen or was daydreaming etc. A lot of senior diplomats or statesmen etc, ambassadors etc, are often very lazy. A few weeks ago, an important political agreement I know of in Syria failed to progress because no one in the room bothered accurately to record it so, in effect, it didn’t happen. Fighting ensued.

On the evidence of the Gaza plan that the Americans got Israel to accept, I’m worried that the Witkoff/Kushner team is not good at being clear (though to be fair there are sometimes advantages to not being clear - as long as you are deliberately not being clear). Being nice also matters.

Anyway, I hope that whatever Trump is doing with the Iranians it convinces him - and them - to stop fighting soon.

And, if interested, you can obtain my two-page short guide to negotiation at my website carneross.com where I will also soon be posting a video course on negotiation.

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