Carne Ross

Carne Ross

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❖ EAARTHNET's avatar
❖ EAARTHNET
Mar 30

Thank you, Carne, a very useful article, it certainly would have given David Bohm & something that his thesis on Dialogue would have appreciated

https://eaarthnet.substack.com/p/beyond-fragmentation-the-tremendous?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web.

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