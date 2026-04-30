No regular ‘How Power Works’ post this week. I am recuperating from a minor operation. But instead a short note about NATO.

Trump is busy undermining NATO with almost every word he utters. It doesn’t matter what the NATO treaty says about the Article 5 guarantee of mutual defence (an attack against one is an attack against all), if Trump doesn’t want the US to help defend other members under attack, he doesn’t have to. No one will take him to the breaking-treaty court. And don’t forget he has threatened without apology to use force to invade a fellow NATO member’s territory.

There is no denying that NATO is now in crisis. I discussed this on Al Jazeera this last weekend: you can watch in the video below. As is usual on Al Jazeera, especially its Inside Story show with James Bays, it was a fairly thorough discussion, though as usual TV severely restricts the detail and length of what one can say.

NATO is not only a way of organising common defence. It is, perhaps most importantly, a deterrent against attack: that if Russia invades other NATO members, even if they are initially lightly defended (as for instance the vulnerable Baltic states are), they will face overwhelming American-led retaliation. Both of these powers rely very heavily not only on US intentions but also on US command & control, intelligence and logistics infrastructure: the US essentially provides the nervous system of NATO as well, of course, as the top-of-the-line systems that, in theory, ensure US military dominance. It will be very difficult and expensive for the Europeans to replace those capabilities, but clearly they must, and there are signs that they have realised this.

As for American intentions, it can no longer be guaranteed that the US will respond if, for instance, Putin were to send a ‘small’ force into Estonia to ‘protect’ the Russian-speaking minority. NATO has a only a small military presence there, and certainly not sufficient to stop any significant invasion. Putin may well feel that it is now safer to gamble that the US would not respond. (Incidentally, the odds for that bet in the Korean peninsula and Taiwan Strait have also changed, as Pyongyang and Beijing will already have realised.)

Meanwhile, unmentioned in the current ferment is the nuclear deterrent. NATO has a ‘first use’ doctrine that foresees the possible use of ‘tactical’ nuclear weapons in response to an overwhelming Russian conventional attack. With the exception of those in French hands, all of such ‘tactical’ weapons are both US-made and under US control, even if they are stationed in Europe and, in theory at least, can only be used after co-decision by the hosting state (for instance the UK where the US has quietly redeployed tactical nuclear bombs in recent months). Putin will have taken note already that the propensity to threaten or use such weapons has fallen if not collapsed with Trump’s faltering commitment to common defence. Deterrence relies on the belief that a threat will be fulfilled. If that belief is eroded, as it must be now, then deterrence itself fails. That is the situation we are now in.

As I argue in the discussion, this goes beyond treaty texts and defence spending. There is now clearly a fundamental divergence of values with the US, over immigration, race, and commitment to democracy itself. (Though if the AfD in Germany, RN in France and Reform in the UK take power then, unfortunately, that divergence might narrow). Something fundamental has broken. Trust is not easily rebuilt.

But simply replacing a US-led NATO with a European-led NATO which still relies on nuclear deterrence seems inadequate as an answer. I make no excuses for the monstrous Putin but there is an argument that NATO’s perpetuation after the Cold War helped provoke the very thing it is designed to oppose: Russian hostility.

I will attempt in a forthcoming post to get to grips with the following question: what would a defence arrangement look like that protected people rather than states, that was not driven by US hegemonic interests and the need to hold Germany ‘down’ and that did not require nuclear weapons to provide a deterrent against attack? Please watch this space.