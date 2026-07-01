Carne Ross

Carne Ross

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Laurel Krause's avatar
Laurel Krause
5d

Dear Carne, Such a brave and revealing essay that may help many. Wishing you and your family love, peace and comfort in this lifetime. 🌺☮️

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Bernard Nolan's avatar
Bernard Nolan
5d

Thanks for sharing this Carne. Your openness & courage is inspirational.

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