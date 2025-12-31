Carne Ross’s Substack

User's avatar
Robin Ashe-Roy's avatar
Robin Ashe-Roy
10h

Well said, as it is much-needed ammo for the war being fought for humanity that is being erased as we breathe.

The monsters must be shelved.

Whit Blauvelt's avatar
Whit Blauvelt
1dEdited

Rule of law depends on character as much as -- or more than -- laws. The current abject failure of rule of law in America follows the lack of character of the majority on the Supreme Court (although not on lower courts so much ... yet), and in most all the Republicans in the national legislature (and some Dems). The success of anarachy even more depends on character.

In an old, private English library last summer, I happened on a large collection of published (in book form) letters between those involved in international relations in centuries past. Much of the letters' content, often about half, consisted of explicit discussions encouraging of each other -- and themselves -- good character. Obviously we might criticize the clarity of their vision of their peers and selves. But, damn it, at least they put great effort into the show and (to some real degree) the consideration.

There's much serious discussion of the betrayal of laws and constitutions among our intelligentsia; meanwhile the terrible and lacking character of various of our top leaders is mostly a matter for late-night comedians' mockery, with little serious discussion about the broad problem popular (and especially elite) disdain for the notion of standards of character at all -- as if to insist on character from our leaders would be to insult the common woman and man, who are evidently presumed to have none.

If we are to bring back respect for law (not to be confused with accepting crooked Supreme Court rulings and presidential pronouncements), isn't restoring a central focus on quality of character a prerequisite -- out-of-fashion, even antique, as this may seem at present?

