There’s been a fair bit about Syria in the news recently thanks to the first anniversary of Assad’s fall. As is typical however, there is very little about the situation in the North East or Rojava, as the Kurds call it (west Kurdistan) and, as usual, the focus on the interim president Ahmed Al-Sharaa drowns out all else.

The situation of the North East (NES) remains fragile. The nature of the autonomous region of the North East’s integration into Syria’s overall governance is not yet settled. Negotiations have taken place on and off for months. The NES side has tabled several proposals for decentralised government with power significantly devolved to the regions. So far, Damascus has not engaged on these proposals, preferring to blame ‘the Kurds’ for the lack of progress, and continuing to stick to its highly-centralised vision of the Syrian state. It’s frustrating for the leaders of the NES because they are very ready for discussion and want partnership with al-Sharaa’s government. They have been prepared for negotiations for some months. They have already told Damascus that they are ready for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the large militia of the North East, to join the Syrian national army as three divisions. Again, little has been done to take this offer forward. Instead, Damascus, for instance the Foreign Minister, have preferred to lay blame at the North East’s door.

It’s not clear where al-Sharaa really stands on all this, and this is part of the problem. When NES leaders (Ilham Ahmed and General Mazloum Abdi, commander of the SDF) meet in person with him, they like many find him agreeable and open to compromise. Indeed at one meeting he told them that he was ready to amend the constitution and was also ready to consider decentralisation. But then nothing really happens.

I have seen this phenomenon before in post-conflict ‘transitional’ states, like Kosovo, Afghanistan or Iraq. Liberation movements and militias are unqualified and inexperienced in running government, particularly of a country facing formidable and complex problems like Syria. I get the impression that the new government is not on top of things. Negotiation proposals I have seen from them are of low quality and barely thought through, even though the new government is besieged by the usual swarm of NGOs and institutes (like Tony Blair’s organisation) offering to help them, of course for a hefty fee, with young consultants who haven’t run a chip shop let alone a country parachuting into Damascus to tell the locals what to do. Post-colonialism is alive and well.

And Syria’s problems are indeed very challenging. There has been significant and continuing violence against the Alawites in the west and Shia in the South, with convincing evidence that government forces were involved in both instances, including in massacres of civilians, including women and children, and torture (they don’t help their cause by filming themselves murdering civilians and then sharing the videos on X). This has not bred confidence in the new administration, though you would not know it from the generally adulatory tone of western reporting. A recent article - by an actual Syrian - makes the argument that the hero-worship of al-Sharaa plays into Orientalist tropes of the West ‘rescuing’ the Middle East.

For their part, many Arabs and indeed Kurds believe that behind al-Sharaa’s forces and the overthrow of Assad lies…the UK! I keep telling my friends that the days of the UK being capable of mounting coups in other countries are long gone. But the conspiracy theory is given fuel by the coincidental fact that a mediation NGO that has been in touch with al-Sharaa for several years, including therefore when he was a designated ‘terrorist’, was founded and then in those days led by Jonathan Powell who is now Starmer’s National Security Adviser (he has a long and creditable record as a mediator despite the lamentable fact that he was Blair’s chief of staff during the 2003 Iraq invasion, and of course part of the UK’s more recent complicity in the genocide in Gaza). But there is otherwise no evidence that the UK played such a role, and this odd connection does not count as evidence either (though it does point to the rather strange and unscrutinised role of the small and somewhat incestuous group of mostly western ‘mediation’ and other self-appointed NGOs and advisers - like me! - who turn up in various conflicts around the world). The members of this group generally know one another and they often rotate between different conflict-related roles. I know of one, for instance, a genial fellow whose career has spanned MI6, a well-known (and reputable) mediation group, a very senior UN job and now, again, an adviser on mediation in Syria. A few know who he is, but not many. A former senior UN official and friend calls this group ‘the mediation-industrial complex’!

The focus on al-Sharaa is also reinforced by the widespread ignorance among outsiders of the ‘democratic confederalism’ practiced in the North East. Democratic confederalism has been implemented in the North East since the collapse of the Assad regime in 2012. Indeed, there is a written constitution of long standing. It also has a strong element of feminism based on the belief, as stated to me by a female SDF fighter some years ago, that without freedom for women there is no free society. You would not know any of this from the outsiders, journalists and I’m afraid many diplomats who instead prefer lazily to essentialise the North East, an area of several ethnicities and religions, as ‘the Kurds’. This depiction also carries Orientalist overtones of course, that the Middle East is a kind of violent, endlessly-contested hodgepodge of irreconcilable groups - Jews, Arabs, Druze, Shia, Sunni etc.. Syria is indeed a hodgepodge, but largely of many ethnic groups mixed together all over the country, the vast majority of whom want to live in peace with their compatriots. This is certainly true of the North East.

Again as usual, the ‘international community’ is busy interfering while claiming they want to help. The Americans, notably, are playing the leading diplomatic role, led by the rather curious figure of the US ambassador to Turkey who also doubles as their Syria envoy, Thomas Barrack, whose main (indeed only) qualification for the job is that his family heritage is Arab. This hasn’t stopped him from making various racist remarks including calling a room of Lebanese journalists, ‘animals’, and saying that Arabic has no word for compromise. He is one of Trump’s buddies from New York, a billionaire real estate investor which, if you know anything about New York real estate, says a great deal about his general morality and honesty, and not so much about his diplomatic skills (just like the equally unqualified and painfully ignorant Steve Witkoff who is currently busy selling Ukraine down the river). Such is the world today.

That said, Barrack and the US have played a relatively useful role in Syria, for once. This is partly to do with the military interest the US maintains in Syria because of ISIS, which in turn brings the involvement of US Central Command who are generally rather more serious players, not least because they stand to lose people if things go wrong. The Americans have worked hard to bring the North East and Damascus together, convening talks and sending messages, though so far there is little concrete to show for it. They are also working to reconcile Damascus with Israel, a rather more challenging task, since Israel now occupies a significant chunk of southern Syria, including hills overlooking Damascus and has sent patrols into suburbs of the capital - again, almost totally unreported. And needless to say the IDF has killed various Syrians they claim as ‘terrorists’ without offering any evidence whatsoever. The Israelis show no sign of leaving indeed the opposite as their leaders now propound a doctrine whereby Israel gives itself the right to occupy ‘buffer zones’ in other people’s land including now Syria but also, as is more traditional, Lebanon and of course Palestine. Quite why a Syrian government is supposed to find this acceptable is not clear to me. But the Americans have plenty of leverage including the lifting of sanctions on Syria which has only just happened in the last few days, so it seems to me that al-Sharaa is playing his few diplomatic cards quite cannily.

Interestingly, the government has also been quietly sending delegations to Moscow which at first sight is odd given Russia’s murderous support for the Assad dictatorship (which only survived thanks to Russia and Iran). One result may be that the Russians keep a much-valued military port in Tartus. But I’m wondering what the Syrians may get in return and am hopeful that it might one day include the delivery in shackles of Assad for trial and execution in Syria, as he richly deserves, along with his ghastly family, including his British wife, who is also holed up with him in some apartment in Moscow playing video games, which is reportedly how Assad now spends his time.

Turkey meanwhile is also interfering bigtime in Syria. It is building military bases at old Assad-era installations (as indeed is the US, quietly). Its forces and proxy militias (the SNA or Syrian National Army, a nasty group of criminals, which is NOT the same as the Syrian national army - confused enough yet?), still occupy significant chunks of the North East including Afrin to the west and a long ribbon of territory the other side of its border in the North East (another ‘buffer zone’ presumably). Of this illegal occupation, one hears not a whisper either from the international press, who seem to be unaware of it, or the likes of the British government which only a few months ago signed a major deal to sell Turkey fighter planes and whose retiring head of MI6 (or the Secret Intelligence Service, as it is really named) is a former ambassador to Ankara and calls himself pro-Turkish. Needless to say, the Brits say literally nothing about the thousands of political prisoners who continue to languish in Turkish jails including the man most likely to beat Erdogan, Turkey’s autocratic leader, in an election. But that’s what we’ve come to expect from a government ironically led by a former human rights lawyer that trumpets its ‘respect’ for international law, human rights and a ‘rules-based order’ (tell that to the inhabitants of Gaza). This hasn’t stopped the Brits from presenting themselves as some kind of impartial arbiter in Syria’s affairs, as have the French, whose colonial record in Syria, as elsewhere, rather undermines such credentials.

Turkey is also where things get interesting for the North East because the Turkish government is currently engaged in secret negotiations with Abdullah Ocalan (author, as I have noted before, of the philosophy of ‘democratic confederalism’) to end the decades long persecution and repression of Turkey’s eight million Kurds and, with it, the end of the armed struggle with the PKK, the Kurdish liberation movement led by Ocalan. The talks are secret and have already lasted several months. Those who know what is being discussed aren’t telling, and there is no international presence in the talks because Turkey has refused such. While generally sceptical of supposedly disinterested international mediation (which is very rarely disinterested and often incompetent), in this case this absence is concerning. Internationals played an important role in peace in both Northern Ireland and Colombia, above all in keeping account of what is agreed and monitoring implementation of any agreement. There is no such accounting in the Ankara/PKK talks, raising the risk that commitments made in the talks will be later be disowned or resiled from. A further serious danger to the talks is that they rest very heavily in the hands of one man, Recip Tayyab Erdogan, Turkey’s authoritarian and anti-democratic leader. If he wakes up tomorrow and decides to end the talks, or if he has a heart attack, it’s all over and Turkey would likely resume its traditional hostility towards the Kurds. This would be bad news for the NES, because Turkey regards the SDF as closely linked to the PKK and therefore a terrorist enemy. Turkey only recently stopped bombing the North East and, as noted already, occupies a substantial slice of Syrian territory in the North East. Erdogan has not clearly stated why he has now decided to pursue peace with Ocalan and the PKK, but many Turks believe that his motive is solely self-interested - that he wants the support of Kurdish parties in Turkey’s parliament to extend his presidential term, an extension that would otherwise be unconstitutional.

A few weeks ago, three American soldiers were killed by an ISIS suicide bomber in central Syria. The story behind the killings is, if true, troubling for those who want to maintain their faith in the new government. The murderer was apparently a former comrade of al-Sharaa when he was leader of the HTS Islamist militia group (there are photos of them together) who was then after Assad’s fall appointed an official in the Ministry of Defence - which is presumably how he learned of the meeting of government officials with senior American officers (who narrowly escaped being killed). US trust in the government will undoubtedly have taken a hit. Trump’s response was widespread bombing raids across Syria of supposed ISIS targets. Though the bombs are real enough, I don’t find this very credible since the US, UK, France and others alongside the SDF have been fighting and bombing ISIS for many years now - I cannot see how there would be any significant targets left. ISIS exists in hidden cells and pockets, not in visible bases or bunkers, and, it seems, within the Damascus government itself. Even a massive bombing raid will not defeat them unfortunately. Meanwhile, innocents will surely have died.

As you can see, it’s a very complicated picture and I struggle to see how the Damascus government, or indeed the leaders in the NES, can keep track of it. Western diplomats pretend that they do understand it, but I am far from sure when the news is so confusing, incomplete and partial and skilled diplomats on the ground in Syria are few and far between - US diplomats will not even stay the night in Damascus because of the security risks. My encounters with western diplomats have not been wholly encouraging. I am more encouraged by the goodwill and competence of at least some members of al Sharaa’s government and the leaders of the North East, whom I have known for many years. But Syria remains a highly complicated and contested situation where foreign interference or domestic competition for power could easily run out of control and lead to civil war - there are a great many weapons at large and not much control. Like so much of international affairs, where too much power is vested in singular states that claim to govern highly heterogeneous realities (particularly in the colonially-created states of the Middle East), far too much depends on the good intentions and skills of a very small number of often totally inexperienced individuals, above all but not only, Ahmed Al-Sharaa. If he gets executed, perhaps by some of the psycho jihadists with whom he has earlier been associated, then all bets are off.