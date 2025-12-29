Carne Ross’s Substack

PhilNil
2d

I’m glad the comments in Substack flow from first to last. As I would love to just publicise here after my comment above 👆 that the only outlet I do still have for decimation of lefty/ revolutionary info is this telegram channel

https://t.me/+tBuPRq-_hBcyODNk

Which I do think I do a ok job of cherry 🍒 picking the more interesting articles from across my networks ( so you don’t get bored!! )

As always so

Many people I think should be reading this shit. So few people that do ….

X Venceremos ✊

PhilNil
2dEdited

It’s such a shit show. We had this amazing chance in 2018 when the YPJ were chosen as the part of the SDF to announce the fall of Raqqa and the end of the caliphate.

We had our own British YPJ volunteer, Kimmie Taylor from Blackburn, in the front row of the ceremonies. We had such a chance for western leftists to get behind the ideal of the revolution and promote the constitution, the ideology etc etc. But they never did. Not in meaningful numbers. Then Turkey invaded Afrin and the silence was deafening. The international community said nothing.

( Apart from British Actress Maxine Peake who I will never forget did a video plea to help Afrin)

I truly believe that Israel would not of felt so emboldened to commit the genocide in Gaza if they hadn’t of first seen how easy it was for the international community to ignore and even give tacit support for Turkeys ethnic cleansing and war crimes in Rojava.

After 10 years of banging on about Rojava I’ve had to pretty much stop and just try and survive our own uk shit show.

There are many moments in history where we look back at what could have been.

Corbyn coming so close to government and Turkey invading Afrin are ones I will never forget!

Thanks Carne for still being a staunch proponent of Anarchism. ✊ surely the only ideology that will save us in the dystopian future to come.

