Syria: why it matters, to all of us
A video explainer to share
What’s happening in Syria right now matters to all of us. A women-led democracy is being destroyed; ISIS prisoners are being let loose. My video explainer on what’s going on - feel free to share -
So interesting Carne. I’ve read a lot and been very inspired by the women-led democracy in Rojava. It seems so incredibly shortsighted what is happening. Thanks for bringing it to our attention.
shocking how stupidly cavalier the US and UK is, when as u point out this is a threat to everyone who wants peace. one might feel that actually our leaders want further war and confusion, else they would not act in this way. do u have a good link to donate to pro Rojava support? x