Carne Ross’s Substack

Carne Ross’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather Brooke's avatar
Heather Brooke
15h

So interesting Carne. I’ve read a lot and been very inspired by the women-led democracy in Rojava. It seems so incredibly shortsighted what is happening. Thanks for bringing it to our attention.

Reply
Share
Matt Black's avatar
Matt Black
15h

shocking how stupidly cavalier the US and UK is, when as u point out this is a threat to everyone who wants peace. one might feel that actually our leaders want further war and confusion, else they would not act in this way. do u have a good link to donate to pro Rojava support? x

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carne Ross · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture