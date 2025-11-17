Carne Ross’s Substack

Carne Ross’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annabel's avatar
Annabel
Nov 17

Good luck with the book Carne! My film-buff 15-year-old showed us "The Whale" on Saturday, which similarly lifts up honest writing and love as two of the (only / few?) ways to be free in this world of ridiculous constraints. (I'll need to reflect on what the anarchy dimensions might be!).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Carne Ross and others
John Moore's avatar
John Moore
Nov 18

Thanks for the thoughtful and thought-provoking piece. I live in a country (Thailand) where gross inequalities in wealth and power waste enormous human potential. But in societies worldwide, there is so much glorification of a pursuit of power as well as the attitude of "let the boss decide, the boss knows best." More power to your elbow!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Carne Ross · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture