Carne Ross’s Substack

Carne Ross’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Whit Blauvelt's avatar
Whit Blauvelt
2d

How was the transition to the shared philosophy achieved in Rojava? The general outlines of anarchism appeal to many bright teenagers, while bullying appeals to many of their peers. In a world of prevalent bullying, a life of relative freedom and peace has more space to flourish when we maintain divisions of power between government and business, as well as within each -- keep the bullies busy with each other, to some degree. So if we're to disarm the mechanisms of coercion, it needs to be done across the board, all at once. That, it may seem, is most likely if somehow a large proportion of a population has come to embrace anarchist philosophy. If your book converts some portion of the 1/5th of the population that still reads books, how then to bring the vision to the rest?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anarchy is Order's avatar
Anarchy is Order
2d

This mirrors my own journey from Evangelical pastor to anarchist. Congratulations on breaking free.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Carne Ross · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture