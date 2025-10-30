Carne Ross

Carne Ross

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Hugh Pope's avatar
Hugh Pope
Oct 31, 2025

Deeply shocking at one level but really helps makes sense of a lot of what on-the-ground journalists like me just couldn't understand at the time. Thank you!

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
Oct 31, 2025

Why is it that everyone knew there were no WMDs in Iraq back then? It was such a naked lie.

The press hasn't gotten much better.

Here in Canada, with everything going on geopolitically, the CBC website had an article about there being lead in protein power for about a week. Now the main article is all about Prince Andrew losing his title. I don't know anyone who gives a rat's ass about the Royal family, but I guess someone does at the CBC.

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