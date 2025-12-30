Carne Ross’s Substack

Carne Ross’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PhilNil's avatar
PhilNil
1d

I remember being at school in the 80’s and talking about what we would do if we heard the 3 min warning ( or was it 4 ). Kinda pointless amount of time.

The film is ‘ A House of Dynamite ‘. I watched it two nights ago. I love Kathryn Bigelows work.

And yes how the fxxk would something as serious as this fictitious launch 🚀 play out with The golden nugget in The White House ??!!!

God help us all. !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carne Ross · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture