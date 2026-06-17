As I wrote in an earlier piece, I am very worried about nuclear weapons.

Treaties to limit or reduce nuclear weapons are expiring or collapsing.

Tacit agreements on when such weapons might be used are disintegrating or never existed, or the threshold for use is being lowered

More and more countries are considering acquiring nuclear weapons.

The major nuclear powers are rapidly re-arming.

I was invited onto Al Jazeera to discuss this crisis last week. As usual, and concerningly, it was left to ‘experts’ to discuss what is of course an existential threat that endangers us all. The technocratic analysis is given more prominence and somehow what should be profound concern and the moral component are missing.

I will post separately about US/Iran later today. One crucial issue is being overlooked, an issue that will undoubtedly cause problems in the future.