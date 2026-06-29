“It’s a brilliantly written book, written with verve and style and deeper levels of honesty than I’ve ever read in a political book. It feels like a gift to the world.”

I’ve pasted below a couple of early reader reviews on Amazon for ‘There we are human again’.

And the Basque news magazine ARGIA has devoted an entire issue of its monthly supplement ‘Larrun’ to a profile and interview. Those familiar with my work with many self-determination movements around the world perhaps won’t be surprised to see a Basque publication take an interest in it. The writer Andon Lubaki first heard about the work of Independent Diplomat in the Sahrawi refugee camps in the Sahara desert in southeast Algeria. He told me that was fifteen years ago and ID’s work for the (UN-required) self-determination for the occupied territory began in 2004. I’m glad to say that ID still supports the Frente POLISARIO who represent the indigenous people of Western Sahara.

Download now - Original ‘Larrun’ issue in Basque (a language once repressed by Franco)

Download now - AI English translation

Amazon reviews:

By RRC: 5⭐️

“I’ve read a fair amount of politics books over my life (I studied it at university for a start) and I remember Carne’s first book, “Independent Diplomat”, as one of the best I’ve ever read. Well this book is also extraordinary: it’s intensely personal, a brave, brave attempt to reconcile the many different facets of his life. Carne was originally a British diplomat, working on the Iraq desk at the UN, and resigned because of the disinformation surrounding the decision to go to war in 2003. He speaks with great honesty about the thrill at being at the centres of power, and at great historical moments, and about his subsequent career… but also about what’s missing from virtually all political discourse, namely love: for Carne (and all of us I think) human connection creates the deepest feelings we can experience. What he then does is to attempt to marry the world of politics and organisation with love and connection itself. It leads him to anarchism, a theory of how small groups, working together with almost no hierarchy, can create a more meaningful, more liveable world.



It’s a brilliantly written book, written with verve and style and deeper levels of honesty than I’ve ever read in a political book. It feels like a gift to the world. I’m still not persuaded by anarchism, but his final chapter, “Declare your utopia”, where he imagines how big things can build simply from a community working together after a flood, did feel inspired. There are good people, all around the world, helping others, in the best ways they know, and this book gives those efforts a context and a theory, forcing us to look at those efforts in a very different way.



It’s a great read from a man who is both political and human, to his fingertips.”

By Alexandra: 5 ⭐️

“Truly inspiring and thought provoking. This book made me finally realise that I’m not alone in my struggles with modern life, and that the status quo does not need to persist: we have the collective power to change the world. A beautifully written, highly detailed and uniquely cathartic read. I would “strongly recommend!”

By Mark: 5 ⭐️

“It’s a pleasure and an inspiration to read. Easy to take in, because of the clear, strong way he writes, but challenging and thought-provoking, because these are profound ideas. Read this book, press it on your friends, and embrace the world with the curiosity, honesty and love it offers.”

For more about There We are Human Again, click here. US publication will be later this month.

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