Carne Ross

Carne Ross

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Holder's avatar
John Holder
Mar 2

Carne, maybe I missed it but I didn’t see you mentioning Canada and your near namesake as part of an alliance of the sensible.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Carne Ross and others
Whit Blauvelt's avatar
Whit Blauvelt
Mar 2

Diplomatic of you to qualify your observation about the "in some ways insane president". As I sit here trying to list the ways he is sane, the page sits blank before me.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Carne Ross
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carne Ross · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture