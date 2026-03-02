Uncertainty is of course the only thing we can be sure of as Iran endures sustained Israeli and American bombing. Prediction is a mug’s game (and you can more or less ignore all such). But there are some factors nevertheless to bear in mind. We can also draw some preliminary longer term inferences.

First, some basic facts to consider in light of the claimed Israeli and US objective of ‘regime change’:

Iran is more than four times bigger than France. So, imagine overthrowing the government of France by bombing it. Set against that, the US has already killed the Supreme Leader. So Iranian preparations for the attacks, which were long signalled in advance, appear deficient. However, the US bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites a little more than six months ago did not, as then claimed, ‘obliterate’ the nuclear program despite the vaunted accuracy and scale of America’s bunker-busting bombs (often helpfully depicted in graphics in the media etc where consent continues to be manufactured). Israel’s mass killing of Hezbollah leaders, including its supreme leader, Sheikh Nasrallah, has not ended the threat from Hezbollah. Israel is attacking them again, now.

Depending on how you count them, the security forces in Iran - including the Republican Guard and army - number between 1-2 million.

The regime has very recently demonstrated that it is prepared to use consistent and unhesitating violence against unarmed demonstrators, perhaps killing tens of thousands last month. We don’t know the precise numbers. Rather than a Tahrir Square revolution (which in any case eventually ended with the Egyptian ‘deep state’ military in charge - 70k political prisoners so far), the regime’s survival strategy resembles much more Bashar al-Assad’s in Syria, where the dictatorship deployed brutal mass state violence to put down the revolutionary uprising. Civil war lasting twelve years and half a million deaths resulted.

As was the case at least initially in Syria, there is no organised opposition in Iran; no ‘pro-democracy’ leadership; no Facebook pages organising demonstrations. The son of the Shah in California does not amount to a plausible opposition any more than Ahmed Chalabi, a convicted fraudster whom the ‘neo-cons’ paraded as ‘the’ Iraqi opposition, did in 2003 Iraq. Many have forgotten the grotesqueries of his father’s autocratic, repressive yet western-backed rule. One small fact: his secret police, the SAVAK, used to boil political opponents in oil. The son, Reza Pahlavi, was the designated successor to his father. He has never dissociated himself from his father, though he today claims to be a democrat rather than monarchist. This may be forgotten history in the West, we can be sure it isn’t in Iran.

That said, regimes fall when the security forces turn: when the police stop shooting protestors and instead join them; when troops mutiny; when some in leadership groups think enough is enough, detain or kill the current leaders and start to negotiate with the adversary. This can happen suddenly and without warning. Potentially, this would offer the ‘smoothest’ pathway to ‘regime change’ as it would leave state institutions intact and thus, in theory at least, prevent collapse and chaos. This is what the US and UK hoped for when they invaded Iraq in 2003. There were plenty of ‘opposition’ Iraqis, always not actually inside Iraq, who told them this would happen. In Iraq, the Saddam regime was more vicious and unpopular than the Ayatollahs in Iran, thus perhaps encouraging the invaders to think that such ‘decapitation’ was plausible. Instead, a war ensued, partly against the invaders, partly among Iraqi groups, that killed maybe five hundred thousand people.

I do not know of any examples where countries rejected dictatorship and turned to democracy because of a bombing campaign alone. It took 78 days for massed NATO air attacks, comprising 38,000 sorties, to force Serbia to leave Kosovo in 1999. There was also a significant guerrilla force fighting the Serbs on the ground, the Kosovo Liberation Army. NATO had over five hundred attack aircraft in action: many more than the US and Israel do today over Iran. And, Kosovo is tiny. It takes about an hour to drive across Kosovo, which is less than it takes to cross Tehran. The US/Israeli theory of change would claim that, given the scale of attacks, the Serbian regime should have collapsed in an upwelling of democratic fervour. It didn’t. To this day, Serbia still has a nasty nationalist government, which continues to claim Kosovo as Serbian territory and where Serbia/Kosovo war remains a significant possibility. Iran is about twenty times bigger than Serbia. Iran’s armed forces outnumber Serbia’s in 1999 by about the same magnitude.

In 1990, which first saw the widespread use of the ‘precision’ bombing we see much vaunted today (in Israeli videos, those media graphics etc), Saddam’s Iraq was comprehensively defeated by the massive allied ‘Desert Storm’ assault, suffering roughly 100,000 casualties. There was an uprising against the regime in the south by some of the majority Shia community. It failed because, it was argued, the allies didn’t back it with military force, particularly ground forces. I don’t think that can be assumed, not least because Saddam withdrew his most effective army divisions from Kuwait before they could be destroyed. I remember at the time western officials and commentators pontificating about how ‘the Shia’ would overthrow Saddam, who was a member of the minority Sunni community.

The main beneficiaries of the war were the Kurds in northern Iraq who effectively established a self-governing statelet which continues, in slightly different form, today. It’s possible the same may happen in Iran. Little noticed in the last week or so, the main Iranian Kurdish parties have formed an unprecedented alliance, which seems to be partly driven by the renewed transnational Kurdish unity inspired by the invasion of ‘Rojava’ in Syria’s northeast (about which I have written a lot). These forces are now under attack by the Iranian army. So, to a limited degree at least, the fragmentation in Iran has already begun. This is not getting reported except by some of the excellent bloggers on Kurdish affairs. Kurds would argue, with some justification, that the ‘fragmentation’ of Iran, as of Iraq (or indeed Syria), is not necessarily a bad thing if it frees them from central government repression and allows self-rule. The Ahwazi Arabs in southern Iran, who have long suffered repression from Tehran, may feel the same way.

There are plenty of minority groups across the Middle East who are oppressed by the state they happen to reside in (where they were placed, usually for colonial reasons, though not in the case in Iran). I continue to be surprised (ok, not very surprised) by the western diplomats and commentators who assume that fragmentation is to be avoided and that centralised states, dominated by one ethnic or religious group, are best engineered to provide ‘order’. This assumption is very deep seated in the western mind, and not only western minds. It was evident in the indifference towards Serbia’s genocide in former Yugoslavia where some western states, including the UK, seemed to believe that restoration of the manufactured and very short-lived state of Yugoslavia, which Serbia claimed it was seeking, was desirable. I would argue that the opposite may be the case, as such domination sows the seeds of instability. Ask the Kosovo-Albanians who lived under Serbian domination perpetrated in the guise of Yugoslav unity or the Kurds, the Druze or Alawites in today’s Syria, where ‘unification’ under the rule of its unelected president Ahmed Al-Sharaa, beloved of western governments and commentators, does not seem to them to be a stabilising force, rather the opposite.

The mythological belief underneath all of this is that of control - that somehow action by us (the West which in this case includes Israel) will effect desirable and predictable results. It is the assumption of linearity, that action A will lead to outcome B, that underpins so much political and economic thinking everywhere, and is always tempting but must always be resisted. This crude calculus is allowed its freest reign in the Middle East, where military violence is the dominating force at play which thanks to its physical ‘kinetic’ nature seems more predictable and easier to interpret than the myriad, obscure and often hidden forces of economy, belief, culture, emotion etc which also shape events generally, but not always, to a greater degree. Post-colonial racism also plays its part, visible in the way that westerners talk about the Middle East in simplistic and essentialist terms that they would never use about their own countries (if some said, ‘the Scots will rise up against the English’). The alleged precision of modern weapons seems to add to this foolish presumption, that we can ‘precisely’ target the leadership or centres of authority, as if getting rid of the leaders will get rid of the ideas, the people, the motives that in fact equally constitute threats or, most simply, the presumption that leaders aren’t immediately replaced.

The assumption of linearity is unfortunately evident also in analyses which, pretending to be more sophisticated than those who propose singular outcomes, suggest multiple ‘scenarios’, as in Iran, where the spectrum seems to be something like ‘regime change’, ‘democratic uprising’, or ‘fragmentation/civil war’ or, I suppose, continuation of the current dispensation (which is perhaps the most likely outcome). However, such prognoses are almost as simplistically reductive as the promise of a single predictable outcome and in some ways more deceptive as they claim a greater sophistication.

In truth, we have absolutely no idea what may happen. There is an almost infinite range of possibilities, not one, or three. In Iraq, there is a plausible chain of cause-and-effect from the 2003 invasion to the continued ISIS attacks today in Syria, Turkey or Iraq and indeed Germany, or France. That chain is itself of course a considerable simplification of a more complex process of change. It is vaguely identifiable, but only long after the event (and some might dispute it even then). Of all the Middle East experts in academe, the media and foreign ministries, not one predicted the creation of the cross-region (indeed global) phenomenon of ISIS, or indeed its all-embracing ideology of a global caliphate. Not one predicted the ‘Arab Spring’. One could go on.

With prediction a fool’s game, we can however draw some broad inferences from what is happening:

The US remains the dominant imperial power, particularly in the Middle East, but also in Latin America and, to a degree, also in Europe, where European strategic calculations are very much dependent on America’s. I have been surprised by how determinative US choices have been in Syria: everyone - Europeans, Russians, Gulf States, Israel, Turkiye - seem have let the US run things. Yes, the US is the dominant military power, but it is also apparently the dominant political power - because others allow and believe it to be, by default it seems (in Syria, other countries have allowed international policy, and indeed the political construction of the new Syria, to be determined by a racist New York real estate mogul and Trump pal named Thomas Barrack, the US envoy). Europe, for instance, could pursue a more independent policy in the Middle East as, to an extent, it is doing, or is forced to do, in Ukraine. But it doesn’t.

The US is in the hands of a totally unpredictable and in some ways insane president. In foreign policy, policy towards Gaza, Syria or Ukraine seems to be entirely driven by the feckless and malleable whims of one appalling human being. Americans might want to reflect on how this happened - not so much how Trump himself got elected, but how their political/constitutional system allowed this to happen. It has always struck me as crazy that so much power is given to one solitary man - the power, with nuclear weapons if not fossil fuels, to end human civilisation. Other countries might want to have the same reflection: the power of the British Prime Minister, for instance, is in matters of war more or less completely unconstrained by the claimed ‘checks and balances’ of our constitutional system: parliament, law, press etc. Why do we allow this?

Back in the US, in more prosaic terms, assuming some kind of strategic rationale to American policy is a mistake, as is engaging with the State Department, NSC or other traditional organs of American foreign policy which have been rendered irrelevant if not eviscerated in Trump II. Unless you can get to Trump himself, you are wasting your time. I’m left wondering what all the thousands of diplomats in Washington are doing. You also need to get to him on the day he makes a decision. If you do it earlier, you risk someone else getting to him just beforehand. Erdogan and MBS did this successfully with Syria by MBS getting Erdogan on the phone when Trump was sitting with him to get Sharaa down to Riyadh to meet Trump there and then. Thus was the fate of the Kurds sealed. The ground is now prepared for a centralised, Turkey-style authoritarian state in Syria. I hope I’m wrong in that singular prediction but many already see it coming to life.

The 'rules-based order’ is a (very) dead duck. I can’t think of a single current example where international law constrains the behaviour of powerful states, whether Ukraine, Gaza, Iran, Venezuela or the South China Sea. Yet British ministers continue to talk about the UK standing up for ‘rules’, ‘international law’ etc.. This is such a platitude of British foreign policy thinking (I wrote speeches about the ‘rules based order’ when speechwriter for the Foreign Secretary in the mid-1990’s, it hardly matters which party he belonged to) that ministers can still pompously refer to it without being questioned let alone laughed at, which is the reaction they deserve, for Britain is as complicit in the collapse of the ‘rules based order’ as anyone not least because, as in 2003, it claims to respect it (the Bush administration did not care). Today, I see, Starmer claimed that Britain’s commitment to international law was ‘iron clad’. Palestine alone provides ample evidence of the irrelevance of international law, both now and historically. The requirement for Israel to leave the Occupied Territories is sanctified in a hundred UN resolutions, probably more, and referenced in ten thousand speeches and press statements. For what? Gaza and Ukraine show that the Geneva Conventions don’t count for much either (not nothing, but not much). The treaties limiting nuclear weapons are collapsing (START, a mere few days ago), as I wrote recently. We are left in a dark place, but it’s best to be honest about it, and draw appropriate conclusions. We are in a world of force, and the flailing around of powerful and violent countries and the more or less wholly arbitrary results of this chaos (for Syrians, Kurds, Ukrainians etc). It is wrong - so far - to depict this epic mess as some kind of ‘contest’ between the ‘great powers’: it is not that coherent. Their aggressions and obsessions are mostly more local (Venezuela, Europe, Taiwan, the South China Sea) than global though the local often has a way of becoming the global. The tempting myth of the rules-based order must be firmly rejected: believing it leads to the mistaken expectation that the rules will some day be obeyed. Palestine demonstrates that they won’t, probably ever. The Western Sahara, unnoticed, likewise.

Another general inference is the continuing dominance of nation states both as organised, institutionalised entities with guns and bombs, and as an idea. In the most egregious cases, the original national myth has become a violent perversion. The US, the ‘greatest country in the world’, as American schoolchildren are still taught, is now ‘the greatest military power’ bending the world to its almost random whim, in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the Pacific, and for whom alliances and historic friendships are treated as purely transactional. The Zionist dream of a national refuge for the Jewish people has been turned into a self-proclaimed mandate violently and lawlessly to wage war on potential if not actual enemies, to occupy other people’s land and to repress and kill the non-Jewish population in acts many (including me) regard as genocidal. In Russia, Putin believes an ahistorical and incoherent fantasy of a greater Russian empire, opening the gates to some of the most widespread and systematic use of torture and extra-judicial execution including of civilians since the Second World War. Iran too of course hews to a self-serving national myth, as do Serbia, India and China. All of these countries threaten if not practice war upon their neighbours. The rise of the right elsewhere, for instance in France, Germany or the UK, relies on the resuscitation of their own national myths, in the UK for instance that of a ‘Christian nation’ which, like all such myths, is a pretty ludicrous reiteration of dimly understood and incoherent ideas weaponised above all for racist reasons - to exclude.

Is there a trend here? In my book, The Leaderless Revolution, I noted, as many have, the multiple forces today undermining the singular nature and authority of the state - migration, transnational corporations, non-state violence, globalised finance and culture etc.. I predicted that the state would respond to these existential threats with ever greater authoritarianism and attempts to control and this appears to be what we are indeed seeing both abroad and at home. At home, we see ever greater and now pretty much ubiquitous surveillance, increasingly intrusive laws governing social relations and behaviour (yet alongside the evident deterioration of social relations) and governments that rail against their own powerlessness (today’s example: how attacks on Iran affect UK government expenditure decisions to be announced later this week). This is most evident in authoritarian states like China; but it is also happening in supposedly democratic ones like the UK and of course in the dramatic repression now being perpetrated in America. Abroad, we see the perpetuation of absurd post-colonial mythologies of transforming other countries in one way or other, mostly through military force, reinforced by the seductive technologies of modern weaponry which promise both omniscience and precision. But also, in a more subterranean fashion, the continued utility of Plato’s ‘noble lie’, of uniting an otherwise fractured country against a putative, and usually manufactured, foreign ‘threat’, a phenomenon we witnessed for instance in the US desire to attack Iraq after 9/11, when Iraq had absolutely nothing to do with 9/11, and perhaps we are today observing as Trump evades Epstein accusations by waging an unnecessary foreign war against an imagined threat. At the very least, we are seeing the assertion of a manufactured national ‘identity’ through the waging of war, an attempt psychically as well as physically to reinforce the belief in and actuality of the state, legitimised through violence.

So, where does all this leave us, except in a state of hopeless ignorance of the wildly unpredictable future, impotence in the face of aggressive and arbitrary state power both at home and abroad, the rising and lawless use of military force to shape the world, and states, whether democratic or not, that are ever more impelled to control rather than liberate us?

Well, first, I would argue, we must see the world as it is, not as we wish it to be. Abandon outdated concepts and narratives and respond to events, not ideas of events. Europe is doing this in Ukraine, for instance, where most countries (Hungary excepted) are pretty clear-eyed about Putin, though unfortunately much less so about what to do to stop him. They are correctly, albeit slowly, abandoning the fallacy of western unity and an American defence guarantee (the Brits, thanks to their pathetic historic dependence on American force and technology, are very slow to admit this: even the Germans are faster!)

Second, Trump must be restrained. He threatens total chaos and destruction - if you are Iranian, Palestinian, Yemeni, Venezuelan, you have already experienced this. He openly threatens violence against his allies, over Greenland for instance, or the abandonment of erstwhile allies to invasion by others. If China takes the opportunity of America’s mad adventure in Iran to blockade Taiwan (a more plausible and available strategy than outright invasion), what would the US do? The mixed signals and idiotic rhetoric that the US has issued on Taiwan have only intensified this risk. There are other such risks: North Korea, for instance. Trump’s behaviour is totally unpredictable, almost random; his ‘Board of Peace’, for instance, of which he will be president for life, is ridiculous yet real. The more sensible countries (not many of them left!) should be talking privately about how to corral this maniac on a sustained and organised basis (there were signs of such coordination among the Europeans over Ukraine). Perhaps some kind of informal coalition of the non-insane, including countries like Mexico, Brazil, Japan and South Africa as well as the non-Orban Europeans, who can privately swap notes and organise coordinated rounds of ritual sycophancy to keep him under some kind of control.

Thirdly, we must wake up to the inherent and structural tendencies evident in the general behaviour of states. The naive believed that the EU through its pooling of sovereignty presaged the end of the nation state or, as Fukuyama suggested, the state was tending towards democracy and capitalism. Neither has proven correct. Instead, the nation state persists and those with the state’s most problematic attributes - racist notions of identity (India, Israel); grandiose and often violent self-assigned national prerogatives (US); hegemonic entitlement of regional domination (Russia, China) - pose a continued threat of war. Many of these countries have nuclear weapons. From some perspectives, the erosion of traditional notions of the state, particularly in racial terms, is underway as migration fundamentally changes the racial, ethnic and religious composition of some states, particularly in Europe. But it’s very striking that the most nationalistic and dangerous states are mostly those whose inhabitants emigrate elsewhere, meaning that they maintain a more homogeneous ethnic identity at home and thus, in theory at least, more indelibly and commonly shared national mythologies. This is not true of the US however, though its current bout of often openly racist nationalism can be attributed to the last gasp of white supremacists in the face of massive immigration of non-white peoples and, to a limited degree at least, the long overdue and still unfulfilled political and economic equality of Black people. So one answer to all this is to encourage ever more mass migration and cultural exchange though the US unfortunately demonstrates that the counter-reaction to such flows can itself be highly nationalistic and dangerous (in the UK, the Reform Party demonstrates similar tendencies).

But another, more radical, answer, is to challenge the notion of the centralised, top-down state itself that, by its very nature and need to perpetuate itself, is a destabilising and coercive force: put simply, a force for war and competition, not peace. Anarchists have long believed that, through its presumption of authority and social control, the state is the primary and most vicious source of violence and coercion. And history indeed bears this out. States are responsible for far, far more death and destruction than individuals or non-state groups, usually justified by some perverted notion of what the state represents, as we see today. The state does not tend towards Kantian republics of democracy and order; instead, they tend toward control, usually without consent. This is a universal feature. Name the state that is today using new technology to reduce the surveillance of and control over its citizens.

How this might be achieved is the subject of past and future posts here (and indeed forthcoming books!) but it begins, as all change must, with shifting our own assumptions, that something we have been told is necessary and good, is in fact bad, and unnecessary. Current events dictate that those assumptions should at least be questioned. I suggest they be abandoned.