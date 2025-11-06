Carne Ross

Carne Ross

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Tom Bowker's avatar
Tom Bowker
Nov 6, 2025

Depressing. Not my beat but I've forwarded to The Continent.

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Mark Luetchford's avatar
Mark Luetchford
Nov 8, 2025

Thank you, Carne. As informed and purposeful as expected on this issue. A shocking change in position of UK government that we in the Western Sahara Campaign UK will do our best to challenge. https://www.westernsaharacampaignuk.com/

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