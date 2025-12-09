Carne Ross’s Substack
The Derivation of Anarchism
Why I think like I do
Dec 9
•
Carne Ross
16
2
4
November 2025
The death of love and the hope of anarchy
How hierarchy and domination, so prevalent in almost every arena of life, destroy our relationships and indeed the expression of our very selves
Nov 17
•
Carne Ross
16
7
5
Western Sahara: betrayal of a people, a principle and of international law
Trump with willing poodles the Brits sells the Sahrawi down the river, repudiating decades of international law and abandoning a population to continued…
Nov 6
•
Carne Ross
10
3
7
October 2025
The Happy Creator of Pure Propaganda
Ever heard of the '45 minute' claim? That was me.
Oct 30
•
Carne Ross
16
3
7
'How to get ahead in international relations (some unconventional advice)': now on video!
With subtitles in German, French, Spanish and Chinese!
Oct 30
•
Carne Ross
5
1
1
Poststructural Anarchism
Taking on power the post-modern way
Oct 20
•
Carne Ross
13
6
3
August 2025
Fascism: what can we learn from the rise of the Nazis?
Fascism is rising again. History has some sharp lessons.
Aug 28
•
Carne Ross
4
3
Recognition of Palestine: Will it stop the genocide?
If not, what might?
Aug 13
•
Carne Ross
6
1
July 2025
Complicity in Genocide?
J'accuse
Jul 24
•
Carne Ross
14
4
6
Drones in Ukraine, Orientalism in Syria, Complicity in Genocide, the PKK end a 40-year armed struggle
The Week in Review with Mandarin, German and Spanish subtitles: please share with those who might be interested
Jul 20
•
Carne Ross
1
1
The Week in Review, 20 July 2025
Drones in Ukraine, Orientalism in Syria, Complicity in Genocide, and the PKK give up arms
Jul 20
•
Carne Ross
2
1
1
Three Genocides: German, Chinese and Spanish translations
Videos with German, Chinese (Mandarin) and Spanish subtitles: how 'never again' rings hollow in the face of international indifference and complicity…
Jul 16
•
Carne Ross
3
1
1
